The Ethos of This Blog

Published on September 16, 2021

I’ve been working my way through emails and social media DMs in response to my last two posts wondering about what the wine industry’s response to Texas’s abortion ban will be and frustrations over how wax can diminish the enjoyment of what is otherwise a remarkably delicious wine. While there has certainly been some great support and insights learned from some of the conversations that these posts have sparked, there has also been some strangely…

Published on September 16, 2021
min read

Waxsplaining – Let’s make enjoying wine harder!

Published on September 14, 2021

Last night I attempted to enjoy a bottle of wine at dinner with my wife. I eventually succeeded and the wine, a super cool bottle of Old Vine Colombard from stellar South African producer Ian Naudé, was delicious. Lovely peach and citrus notes with a creamy, textured mouthful, lively acidity and a long stony finish. It went exquisitely well with the complex flavors of the Indian dishes we had. Fabulous wine. But the only spoiler…

Published on September 14, 2021
min read

Should the Wine Industry Boycott Texas?

Published on September 3, 2021

How should the wine industry respond to Texas’s new abortion ban? Should consumers and buyers avoid purchasing Texas wine? Should tourists thinking about visiting cross it off their list? (Considering the state’s COVID situation that might be wise for a multitude of reasons.) What about the wineries across the globe, from California to Australia and Europe, long attracted to Texas’s sizable and growing market of wine drinkers? Should they tell their wholesalers or importers to…

Published on September 3, 2021
min read

Smoke & Woke – Why this virtue signaling wine writer is tired of stupid heavy bottles

Published on July 1, 2021

Oh dear, is she doing another rant about bottle weight? Yes, she is doing another rant about bottle weight. But let’s start with some interesting news. Kiona Vineyards, one of the pioneers in Washington State and the Red Mountain AVA, announced that they will be bottling all their wines–from entry-level to reserve–in the same lighter-weight bottle. Now I’ve raved about the savvy business sense of Kiona before (Winery Tasting Notes Done Right) and you can…

Published on July 1, 2021
min read
min read Washington wine, Wine marketing

AVA Avalanche

Published on June 17, 2021
by  in Washington wine, Wine marketing
Wine drinkers know California. Wine lovers know Napa Valley. Collectors know Oakville while wine professionals know Oak Knoll. Kelly, one of my distributor reps when I was a Safeway wine steward, used to quote that axiom to me often. Usually, it would come in response to my grumbles about how boring the displays were with the planograms featuring the same old California and Columbia Valley wines. I was young in my wine career with a…
min read General

Please Do Not Let “Wine Racism” (over a grape!) Become a Thing

Published on June 4, 2021
by  in General
Let’s nip something in the bud right now. Whether you want to call it varietism or whatever, do not be the jerk who wants to equate people disliking a grape with being “…the enological equivalent of a wine racist.” Seriously! No! Just…wow. I really can’t fathom what was going through the mind of Californian & South African wine producer Dave Jefferson when he decided to blow that dog whistle in his spat with Wall Street…
min read Millennials, Napa Valley, Wine marketing

Judgment of Today

Published on May 24, 2021
by  in Millennials, Napa Valley, Wine marketing
Forty-five years ago today, the Judgment of Paris happened. I’m sure we’ll see lots of missives commemorating the occasion, all the more bittersweet with the recent passing of Steven Spurrier back in March. While I’ll toast the success of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Chateau Montelena, I have to confess that, even as a wine geek, the glow of that achievement is waning for me a bit. Sure, it’s cool when you first hear about…