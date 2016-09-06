The Ethos of This Blog
I’ve been working my way through emails and social media DMs in response to my last two posts wondering about what the wine industry’s response to Texas’s abortion ban will be and frustrations over how wax can diminish the enjoyment of what is otherwise a remarkably delicious wine. While there has certainly been some great support and insights learned from some of the conversations that these posts have sparked, there has also been some strangely…
Waxsplaining – Let’s make enjoying wine harder!
Last night I attempted to enjoy a bottle of wine at dinner with my wife. I eventually succeeded and the wine, a super cool bottle of Old Vine Colombard from stellar South African producer Ian Naudé, was delicious. Lovely peach and citrus notes with a creamy, textured mouthful, lively acidity and a long stony finish. It went exquisitely well with the complex flavors of the Indian dishes we had. Fabulous wine. But the only spoiler…
Should the Wine Industry Boycott Texas?
How should the wine industry respond to Texas’s new abortion ban? Should consumers and buyers avoid purchasing Texas wine? Should tourists thinking about visiting cross it off their list? (Considering the state’s COVID situation that might be wise for a multitude of reasons.) What about the wineries across the globe, from California to Australia and Europe, long attracted to Texas’s sizable and growing market of wine drinkers? Should they tell their wholesalers or importers to…
Smoke & Woke – Why this virtue signaling wine writer is tired of stupid heavy bottles
Oh dear, is she doing another rant about bottle weight? Yes, she is doing another rant about bottle weight. But let’s start with some interesting news. Kiona Vineyards, one of the pioneers in Washington State and the Red Mountain AVA, announced that they will be bottling all their wines–from entry-level to reserve–in the same lighter-weight bottle. Now I’ve raved about the savvy business sense of Kiona before (Winery Tasting Notes Done Right) and you can…